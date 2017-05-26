Ben and Jerry’s bans same-flavor scoops in support of same-sex marriage

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
May 26, 2017
Ben and Jerry’s is showing support for same-sex marriage in Australia by banning two scoops of the same flavor in its stores.

The two scoop ban will be in all 26 Ben and Jerry’s locations in Australia. Postboxes will also be installed in its stores for people to send letters to lawmakers showing their support for marriage equality.

“Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favorite two scoops,” reads a statement on the company’s website. “But you find out you are not allowed–Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavor. You’d be furious! But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love.”

A 2016 nationwide poll showed 62% of Australians supported same-sex marriage.

The ice cream company also released a video chronicling the history of its support for LGBT rights.

