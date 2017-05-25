Man surprises boyfriend with Splash Mountain proposal

A man popped the question to his boyfriend while going down the drop on Splash Mountain at Disneyland.

Reddit user Eugenius310 posted a photo of himself holding up a sign reading, “Chris, will you marry me?” The post’s title claims his mother wouldn’t let him post the photo to Facebook because, “she’s ashamed of me.”

“I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago,” Eugenius310 writes.

“He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera,” he continues. “Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked. I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, ‘yes’.”

Some users offered congratulations and support for the engagement.

“As a middle aged straight guy who subscribes to this sub because my son is not quite sure of his sexuality and I want to keep an open mind, I am often blown away by the overwhelming warmth of love I see on this sub,” user EINSTEIN420 commented. “I am legitimately sorry your mom can’t feel the happiness that you have here. Shedding a No Homo manly tear for you right now and congrats to you and your partner.”

User ikilledtupac wrote,“I guess its a sign of the times, or maybe generations, because my first thought was ‘what’s to be ashamed of proposing on a Disneyland ride?!? that’s hilarious!’…then i realize its because you’re two men. That’s her objection. “I am sorry that she thinks she feels that way, but try not to let it get you down.”

The thread has received more than 1,200 comments.