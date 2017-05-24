Fundraiser launched for Ryan Getzlaf’s homophobic slur fine

The National Hockey League (NHL) has opted to not suspend Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf for using a homophobic slur during Game 4 at the Western Conference finals on Friday. Instead, Getzlaf has been given the maximum fine of $10,000.

Getzlaf was caught on camera appearing to call the referee, “f**king c***sucker.” He issued a public apology but OutSports’ Cyd Zeigler calls it, “the worst non-apology for a slur in sports history.”

“There were obviously some words said, not necessarily directed at anyone in particular, it was just kind of a comment,” Getzlaf says. ” I’ve got to be a little more responsible with the words I choose. As a father, as somebody who takes a lot of pride in this game, it’s tough to see somebody refer to it as what TSN did. I didn’t mean it in that manner in any way, and for that to go that route was very disappointing for me. I accepted responsibility and I accepted it fine. We talked to the league and I understand it’s my responsibility to not use vulgar language, period, whether it’s a swear word or what it is.”

Jason Lamb, a Getzlaf fan from Chino Hill, California, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to pay off Getzlaf’s fine. The purpose is ” to send a message to the NHL that no more will this kind of snowflake over reaction to words stand.”

So far, the fundraiser has raised only $280 of its $10,000 goal.