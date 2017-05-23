Watermark on the Fringe: Shirley Gnome – Taking it Up The Notch

Shirley Gnome, last year’s Patron’s Pick winner, returns with Taking It Up The Notch, her no holds barred one woman cabaret.

After a fun game of pull the string and see what falls out of her vagina, Gnome breaks out into stories and original songs that press the limits of what’s taboo with her inventive blend of comedy and biting social commentary.

Gnome proves that a sweet looking folksy singer can be dirty and have an audience crying with laughter. She is unapologetic in her dark comic stylings, yet politely takes a brief pause to let audience members exit who may not have been ready for such a candid performance.

Shirley Gnome: Taking It Up The Notch is all a buzz on the Fringe lawn and it is well deserved. If you are not of the faint of heart, you can catch her hilarious performance in the Yellow Venue.

Running through May 25 at the Purple Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org.