Watermark on the Fringe: Gay Jeopardy – the Gayest show on Earth

“What is funny gay stereotypes played up to the highest level for our viewing pleasure?”

Gay Jeopardy is a parody on the more straight-laced Jeopardy. Hosted by the boozy old queen, Donald Diamonds (Bob Hay) and emceed by his partner Ricky Rhinestones (Stuart Nichols), the show welcomes the colorful trio: the glittered twink with dreams of stardom Xavier (Cody McNeeley), the fashion diva Aunderay (Domino Thomas) and the ultra-conservative Christian puppet show performer Ella May (Stan Madray).

The group play the traditional two rounds of Jeopardy with very untraditional categories and questions; be prepared for a lot of porn star dick for the picture clues. And much like the real TV version, Gay Jeopardy also features quite a few live and pre-taped commercials.

Filled with musical numbers and a whole lot of sass. Thanks to Thomas’ Aunderay, the show reminded me of an SNL sketch at Fringe ending with a big production for Final Jeopardy where the contestants feverishly lip sync for their lives!

Running through May 27 at the Silver Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org.