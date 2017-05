With Gay Days, Pride month and summer weather all just around the corner; Rock Hard Fitness had more than 30 attendees sweating for their beach bods all while helping out a good cause May 21.

Rock Hard Fitness’ “Sweat For a Cause” boot camp event pushed, pulled and squatted the group to firmer abs and bigger hearts as they raised over $1,000 for the Zebra Coalition.

Great job everyone, now drop and give us 20 more!

Photos by Brian Becnel.