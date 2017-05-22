Watermark on the Fringe: #KanderAndEbb

#KanderAndEbb stars the accomplished Ryan G. Hinds, Kander and Ebb super-fan, performing a variety of songs from the Broadway duo that inspired him to be a performer. This is a powerful cabaret.

Between his rendition of songs from The Visit, Cabaret, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Chicago, and so on; Hinds regales the audience with tales of befriending the songwriters, as well as legends Liza Minelli and Chita Rivera.

You do not need to be a fan of the Kander and Ebb songbook to enjoy this show. Hinds is such a fan that his passion for singing these songs is contagious. His voice is powerful and his personality is shining. Hinds is accompanied by the equally talented Giustin MacLean. Together they deliver a remarkable hit full of laughs and passion.

Running through May 25 at the Purple Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org.