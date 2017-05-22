Watermark on the Fringe: John & Jen

John & Jen stars John Jimenez and Mikaela Duffy as the title characters in the off-Broadway musical by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The first act chronicles the relationship of two siblings; an introduction of sorts.

The show opens to an obviously strained relationship between the brother and sister, then takes you back to the beginning to walk you through the highs and lows of their collective upbringing. The two form a tight bond until Jen must break her promise to always protect John from their abusive father. It is a funny, heartwarming and emotional look at how two people handle the joys and heartbreaks of family.

The chemistry between Jimenez and Duffy was strong and their commitment to their characters was believable. Duffy’s performance was likely meant for a bigger stage, and at times that drowned out her co-star, but it just added to the sibling rivalry. Jimenez, who was also the show’s producer and director, delivered a solid performance as he grows from an adorable child to a proud young man.

Adding to the show’s strength was the live band featuring Anthony Riley, Ali Valerio and Aaron W. Penfield.

You can catch the remainder of their shows in the Purple Venue through May 28. Go to orlandofringe.org for more information.