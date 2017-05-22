Watermark on the Fringe: Soap Opera – Sloppy Seconds

You can always count on Central Florida vocal arts to give you Opera and musical theater mashed together like you’ve never seen them.

Don and Lakme are returning contestants on Divo, a Bachelor-esque reality show. Among the people vying for carnations are a closeted lesbian Viking attempting to “turn off” her thoughts for Lakme, your traditional gold digger, a made man on the run, a secretive man who has it in for Don, and Chamomile T who has a big (not so) secret of her own and is madly (see psychotically) in love with Don.

As always, the voices shine in this production. Theresa Levin has done a great job as director weaving together a delightful story that allows the actors to wow you with their vocal talent. Don’t miss out on this hysterical parody of the reality shows we all love.

Running through May 28 at the Black Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org