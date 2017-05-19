Watermark on the Fringe: BAKER’S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets

After a rub-a-dub in a tub, the Baker is dead and his husband, the Butcher, is on trial for his murder. Is he guilty, or was it the Candlestick Maker? This is the question that weighs on the mind of BAKER’S DOZEN: 12 Angry Puppets. Adam Francis Proulx stars in this comedy as a jury of 12 debating the merits of the case.

On the surface, BAKER’S DOZEN is a puppet show. But it’s much more than just a puppet show, and that’s the beauty in this production.

BAKER’S DOZEN takes a look at confronting stereotypes. Proulx reminds us that we are all puppets to our own prejudices, and his methods are brilliant. He strips us down to our common core to look past the little things that make us different, but with puppets, so it’s hilarious.

Adam Francis Proulx is truly talented as he seamlessly transforms one puppet into 12 distinctive and fascinating characters. Funny! Thoughtful! Magnificent!

Running through May 28 at the Red Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org