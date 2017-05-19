Watermark on the Fringe: Roller Derby Saved My Soul

Canadian Nancy Kenny’s one-woman show is back at Fringe for another two weeks of soul-saving. Roller Derby Saved My Soul rolls back to Orlando Fringe this year following its success last year. The show continues to be a quirky and polished hour of fun.

Kenny’s main character Amy opens the show in a place we’ve all been in at one point – sitting on her couch watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer and eating popcorn, which she passes around to the audience. Her “cool sister” June (also played by Kenny) calls and invites Amy to her roller derby game. Amy’s dreams of finally becoming like one of the badass female superheroes she sees on TV are fulfilled as she tries her feet at the sport.

Kenny uses the green venue’s space well. Her skill on skates doesn’t allow the audience members to worry about if she is going to fall, which makes it all the better when her character (as is scripted) does. The amount of audience interaction is just enough to make the show feel personal without being in your face, even during an all-theater drinking game to The Police’s “Roxanne.”

The most striking part of the show was its completeness. It’s more than clear that Kenny has perfected her show to be its best while still having a good time performing it. She makes a one-woman show feel like full cast of all the best friends and best enemies that you’ve loved and hated so well from your own life.

At this point, Kenny may as well be an actual roller derby superhero. She’s traveled all around with the piece and now brings her liveliness and plucky spirit to Orlando. Make sure you roll into Roller Derby as part of your Fringe lineup this year.

Running through May 28 at the Green Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org