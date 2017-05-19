Watermark on the Fringe: Pillow Talk

Take two (attractive) friends – the exhausted Aaron played by Logan Ayala and the uptight Doug played by Jonathan Gamble – at the start of a cross-country road trip when some conflicts in their personalities arise. These conflicts are triggered by what’s supposed to be an overnight stay in the mobile home of Aaron’s grandmother somewhere in Arizona.

Doug completely freaks out when he realized he has to share a bed with Aaron. And poor Aaron only wants to sleep! The anxiety ridden Doug initiates a total therapy moment between the two friends that surfaces many insecurities, from fear of physical touch to stories boyhood experimentation. The fast paced repartee between the two characters had hints of Neil Simon’s Odd Couple but in the confinement’s of a Grandmother’s bedroom and with a lot more potential for sexual tension.

Not realizing what may come out of all this, I found myself at the edge of my seat. Will these two straight boys decide to experiment with each other reliving the moment in their childhood? Will they reveal even more secrets than they ever cared to share? Will they regret this trip and even decide to continue their journey? And when the hell will they get naked? The show does offer full nudity. It is Fringe after all.

Although, not every question was answered, the wrap up seemed quick but still quite pleasing.

Running through May 28 at the Yellow Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org