Watermark on the Fringe: Joan Crawford’s House Party

With the resurgence in everything Joan Crawford, thanks to the success of Jessica Lange’s portrayal of the Oscar-winning actress in FX’s series Feud, the dearest diva has decided now is the time for her comeback to the Orlando Fringe stage in the show Joan Crawford’s House Party.

Crawford (revived in all her splendor and glory by the talented thespian Doug Ba’aser) has invited the audience into her lovely living room (located inside the Brown Venue) for some cocktails, a few games and a lot of laughs.

You never know what you will get with a Crawford house party, but you can rest assure that you will see gay boys dancing for prizes, Joan’s daughter Christina serving up drinks (and maybe a few wire hangers) and a few very special surprise guests. Oh, and it wouldn’t be a Crawford party without several costume changes and few very special films.

Ba’aser and friends deliver the laughs, shock and awe that we would all come to expect from a Joan Crawford House Party, but make sure when you come that you are ready to play the game.

Running through May 28 at the Brown Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org