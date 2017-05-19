Watermark on the Fringe: Bitch, Perfect!

Get those well-manicured hands in you a-ca-thespians! The Orlando Gay Chorus is here, for the first time ever, with a full on theatrical show at the Orlando Fringe.

Bitch, Perfect! (a parody of the hit film series Pitch Perfect) is narrated, or more accurately hosted, by John and Joanne (played to biting perfection by Brandon Lopez and Danielle Irigoyen), a pair of sharp-tongued commentators for a national colligeate a cappella tournament in which the students of Mary Qweens of the Universe College in Key West Florida are competing.

We flashback (with the help of John and Joanne) to Cameron, a closeted young man played by Blake Aburn, on his first day at Mary Qweens as he is discovering himself for the first time. Cameron’s father (David Lowe) has informed his son that he needs to join a club and make friends while attending school before he can have his dream fulfilled: getting to see Better Midler in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway (hey, sometimes the signs are right there in your face and you still don’t want to see them).

Cameron embarks on the traditional romantic comedy story line: meeting his new gay bestie, meeting his a-ca-enemy, meeting all the rest of the a cappella groups and meeting the man of his dreams — all of this in the same day, and mostly while taking a shower.

Can Cameron fit in with the a-ca-groups and make friends? Can he overcome his battles with the top a-ca-dog, his budding new romance and his close-minded dad? Will Joanna get help with her drinking problem?!?

Bitch, Perfect! is a predictable, gay love story (which is even pointed out in the show several times) and it is that self awareness of not taking itself too seriously that makes this a fun, campy musical that is full of humor and heart. The cast is full of extremely talented singers and the musical numbers are on point; but the MVP of this show goes to the passive-aggressive, insult-slinging duo of John and Joanne who saw the show’s warning of strong language and mature themes as a challenge worthy of accepting.

Get in tune a-ca-bitches, and get in line, because this is one you don’t want to miss.

Running through May 28 at the Orange Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org