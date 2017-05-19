Vote for your Orlando Fringe favorites in the first ever Watermark Splash Awards

The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival kicked off its 27th year and, even though it’s only just begun, we cannot believe the amount of talent we’ve seen already.

The shows have started hitting us in our hearts, minds and funny bones; and we here at Watermark can’t decide which ones have been the best, so we are asking you, our amazing readers, to pick for us in the first ever Watermark Splash Awards.

Here’s how it works: We want you to get out and see as many LGBTQ-themed Fringe shows as you can – see them all in fact – then come back here and write in which of those shows made the biggest splash for you in the following five categories: Favorite Show, Favorite Director, Favorite Writer, Favorite Lead Performer and Favorite Supporting Performer.

In all categories the nominees must be LGBTQ or LGBTQ-themed. Each of the performance categories are non-gender specific.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. May 28. Please vote once per email address. Duplicate ballots will be deleted. Awards will handed out May 29 during the 2017 Orlando Fringe Closing Ceremonies and Awards at the Fringe Outdoor Stage.