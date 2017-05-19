Piers Morgan mocks non-binary couple’s gender identity on air

Piers Morgan sparked controversy when he called gender neutrality a “fad” and compared non-binary identity to wanting to be an elephant on “Good Morning Britain.”

Fox Fisher and Owl Stefania were invited on the talk show to discuss their children’s book on gender neutrality, coinciding with International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The debate grew heated when Morgan expressed confusion over using the gender-neutral pronoun “they” when referencing non-binary individuals.

“But what are we supposed to say, they are talking to they?” Morgan asks. Stefania responds, “No, them.”

“My gender identity is non-binary and my gender expression is more masculine, so I hope that clears it up a little bit,” Fisher explained. “I define as non-binary. That means that I identify as neither male or female fully.”

Morgan went on to call the gender debate a “massive fad” and compared gender identity to deciding to identify as an elephant.

“Can I be an elephant? Can I literally say I’m now an elephant and do I get afforded elephant rights?” Morgan says. “Can I go to London Zoo and demand to be put in an elephant compound because I have decided I’m an elephant?”

Fisher calls the comparison “silly” and responds, “The real question should be why is it that 48 percent of trans youth are attempting suicide? I think we need to look into that because this is a real thing.”

“Please stop fear mongering as it doesn’t help. It’s not a fad,” Fisher eventually told Morgan as the comments escalated.

Stefania penned an essay in response to the interview saying it was frustrating to speak openly on gender issues with Morgan’s attitude.

“The diversity of trans issues is being explored more deeply in the public sphere––and non-binary issues are finally being discussed more publicly. Non-binary people are at last beginning to receive respect for who they are, instead of being subjected to ridicule, unfair comparisons and hate. It all boils down to that. So my question is simply: are you willing to listen and understand what a non-binary person has to tell you?” Stefania writes.

Watch the two-part interview below.