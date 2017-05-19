New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight sets wedding date

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight and his fiancé Harley Rodriguez have set a wedding date, or at least nailed down a year.

“The Insider” gave a behind-the-scenes look at New Kids on the Block’s “Today” show performance on Monday. Speaking with Keltie Knight, the couple decided on a wedding date in front of the cameras.

Creating more beautiful memories together! A post shared by Jonathan Knight-Rodriguez (@jonathanrknight) on Nov 3, 2016 at 3:35am PDT

“Are you ever going to get married?” Keltie asked Jonathan before he and the rest of the New Kids on the Block members bring Rodriguez over to join the interview.

“Did you want to set a date right now?” Jonathan asks Rodriguez who replies, “2018.”

Jonathan and Rodriguez have been dating since 2008. The couple got engaged in November during a family trip with their mothers to South Africa where Jonathan popped the question.

“We took a nighttime raft dinner, just the four of us out on the river, there was like a hippopotamus in the background. It was a super moon. It was just absolutely beautiful, it was so romantic,” Jonathan revealed on Sirius Radio’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show.”

New Kids on the Block are currently on tour with special guests Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men.