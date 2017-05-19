Chelsea Manning shares first photo post-prison release

Chelsea Manning shared her first photo since being released from prison on social media on Thursday.

Manning, who was released from prison after serving nearly seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified documents to WikiLeaks, posted the photo on Instagram and Twitter. The 29-year-old captioned the photo, “Okay, so here I am everyone!!”

Okay, so here I am everyone!! 😜 . CC BY-SA! . #HelloWorld A post shared by Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea87) on May 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

The photo shows Manning wearing red lipstick and a black top. According to NBC News, documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins snapped the photo. Hawkins is shooting Manning for “XY Chelsea,” a documentary chronicling Manning’s adjustment to life after prison.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said the photo is “the preferred image to use in stories about Chelsea moving forward for the time being.”

A grainy black-and-white photo provided by the U.S. army, taken when Manning was 22, had been previously used in media mentions. The photo was sent privately to her therapist and commanding officer in 2010 and was never meant for public release.

Unhappy with the photo, she authorized Alicia Neal to draw a more acceptable portrait of the soldier.

Manning has been chronicling her first days of freedom on her Instagram, including her first post-prison pizza and a champagne toast.