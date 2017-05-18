Watermark on the Fringe: Vincent

Sometimes you wish Fringe shows had a second act. That’s Vincent. Billed as an all-new original bro-mantic comedy about one of the oldest rivalries of all time – cats and dogs – Vincent is sure to be a Fringe fan favorite.

The show is impeccably cast. Michael Thibodeau, in his sophomore year at Orlando Fringe, plays the adorable and intellectual, yet sometimes-vicious, Whiskers. His counterpart is Rambo, a lovably playful and endearingly dumb golden retriever played by Rauce Padgett – also in his second year at Orlando Fringe. The two are thrust together when their humans fall in love. Aven Pitts joins the family in his Fringe debut as Bird, which sets Whiskers and Rambo on a “brom-com” of rivalry, friendship and love. Each actor perfectly embodies their animal characters.

Written by Thibodeau and Padgett with the help of Lindsay Taylor, and directed by the talented funny man Jeff Jones, Vincent checks off all the Fringe boxes.

Vincent is laugh-out-loud funny! Word of mouth will sell this show out. Don’t miss your chance to see it in the Brown Venue.

Running through May 27 at the Brown Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org