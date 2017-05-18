Watermark on the Fringe: Phantasmagoria: Wickedest Tales of All

This is Victorian story telling at its best with a dark tone. Phantasmagoria returns with some fresh dark and cautionary narratives in TheWickedest Tales of All.

Filling the large Orange venue with a large cast and striking visuals in muted hues, all dressed in steampunk style, Phantasmagoria takes the audience through four very wicked tales, written by familiar names – Charles Dickens and Edgar Allen Poe – to an obscure Hindu folklore of honor and revenge.

While your eyes remain fixed on the action in the center stage, you can feel the hairs on the back of your neck standing on end as you hear whispered voices of the cast all around you. The players in Phantasmagoria embody – and dramatically emote – these stories in their signature way, including animated backdrops, puppetry and dance, all completely captivating the audience.

This was the circus every punk and goth kid wanted to run off with in their childhood.

Running through May 27 at the Orange Venue. For more information, go to orlandofringe.org