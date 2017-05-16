Build up your lower back muscles and glutes if you want a six-pack for summer

There seems to be a common misconception about what “core strength” really is. People throw the term around and regularly schedule “ab day” into their routine. They act as if doing a bunch of situps will give them the abs they’ve been chasing and the physical balance needed to be healthy. The reality is, core strength entails so much more.

As a society, we love the idea of six-pack abs. But most people don’t realize your lower back and glutes are as much a part of your core as your abs are. And you need balance. You can’t have incredibly strong abs with a weak lower back and glutes or your abs will overpower them daily, pulling your hips out of alignment and leaving you with lower back pain.

If you want truly balanced core strength, here are a few exercises you should add to your routine. Demo videos are readily available of each online.

Kettlebell Swing — The Kettlebell Swing is a move I bring up time and time again because of its unmatched ability to isolate the glutes and hamstrings in a manner than generates raw power. It strengthens both of those muscles as well as your lower back and abs. When swinging a kettlebell, focus on explosively driving your hips to propel the weight up, not swinging with your arms. Maintain a flat back throughout the swing, standing tall and squeezing your butt at the top.