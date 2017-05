The cast of Will & Grace are back in a short, musical promo for their upcoming return to NBC this fall.

NBC announced last January that Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally would be reprising their roles in Will & Grace for an all-new 10th season.

Will & Grace originally aired for 9 seasons on NBC from 1998 to 2006 as a part of the network’s Must See TV line-up.

Will & Grace‘s reunion season will air Thursdays this fall on NBC.