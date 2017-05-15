Jim Parsons marries longtime partner Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons wed his longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak at the Rainbow Room in New York City on Saturday, Page Six reports.

“The Big Bang Theory” star, 44, posted a photo of the wedding on Instagram captioned, “5.13.17 Rainbow Room, NYC.” Parsons and Spiewak were together for 14 years before tying the knot. Parsons is usually quiet about his private life, but he celebrated the couple’s anniversary last November with an Instagram post.

“I met this guy (the one with the mic) 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest,” Parsons writes. “One of his greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke.”

Parsons came out in a 2012 New York Times profile that described the actor as “gay and in a 10-year relationship.”

Parsons and Spiewak will both serve as executive producers on the new CBS comedy “Lance 2.0.”