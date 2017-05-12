Trump trolls Rosie O’Donnell to justify Comey firing

President Trump trolled lesbian comedian Rosie O’Donnell late Thursday on Twitter to justify his firing of FBI Director James Comey, retweeting her remarks from nearly six months ago calling for his dismissal.

“We finally agree on something Rosie,” Trump wrote succinctly in the subtweet. O’Donnell’s tweet simply says, “Fire Comey” as part of a thread started by former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson Brian Fallon.

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

The White House has pointed to Democratic objections to Comey’s handling of Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server as justification for Trump’s surprise decision to terminate Comey.

What’s remarkable about Trump’s tweet — aside from the fact it came from the president of the United States — is that the original tweet from O’Donnell was dated Dec. 20, 2016, suggesting Trump or the White House had to search to find it.

O’Donnell didn’t seem to have responded to Trump on Twitter in reaction to his retweet of her comments. The Washington Blade on Twitter sought a reaction from the lesbian comedian.

Trump has a history of mocking O’Donnell, even during his presidential campaign. Trump invoked O’Donnell during the presidential debates, once during the Republican primary when making the (false) claim she’s the only woman about whom he’s made derogatory comments.

O’Donnell has been a fierce critic of Trump. On March 1, the day Trump delivered a speech before a joint session of Congress, she took part in a D.C. rally in Lafayette Park , calling Trump a “bully” and “a mean man” and saying he hates women.

The White House has sought to defend Trump’s decision to terminate Comey, who was investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election and potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Many observers have questioned whether Trump terminated Comey to thwart the investigation and potentially subvert the rule of law.