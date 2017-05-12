ABC renews ‘Modern Family’ for two more seasons

ABC has renewed “Modern Family” for season nine and 10.

The series, which premiered in 2009, is ABC’s top-rated comedy and the second biggest comedy behind sitcom phenomenon, “The Big Bang Theory.” Over its eight-season run, the show has won 22 Emmy awards and received 75 Emmy nominations.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, contract negotiations were the reason for the show’s delayed renewal. The cast, which includes Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, are reported to be receiving “significant raises” for the upcoming seasons.

“‘Modern Family’ has been the centerpiece of our comedy brand for eight seasons and we are thrilled to have it on our schedule for two more years,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Added co-creator Steve Levitan: “We are beyond thrilled that we get to spend more time with these characters, these amazing actors, our ridiculously-talented writers and our incredible crew – all of whom are like family to us. And the good kind of family, not the kind that argues with you all the time.”

The season eight finale airs on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m.