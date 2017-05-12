ABC cancels ‘The Real O’Neals’

ABC has canceled “The Real O’Neals” after a two-season run.

“The Real O’Neals” followed the seemingly perfect O’Neal family as they handle the aftermath of revealing their secrets. Middle child Kenny (Noah Galvin) comes out as gay, oldest brother Jimmy (Matthew Shively) is anorexic, younger sister Shannon (Bebe Wood) thinks she might be an atheist and parents Eileen (Martha Plimpton) and Pat (Jay R. Ferguson) are getting divorced.

The show was loosely based on the life of LGBT activist and executive producer of the show, Dan Savage.

According to TVLine, the sitcom ended its second season averaging only 3.1 million viewers a week, making it ABC’s least-watched comedy. During its run, guest stars who appeared on the show included Cheyenne Jackson, Tim Gunn, RuPaul, Tyler Oakley, Lance Bass, Gus Kenworthy and Jane Lynch.