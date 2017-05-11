Patti LuPone shades Madonna’s acting skills

Broadway legend Patti LuPone gave a cutthroat critique on Madonna’s acting ability during her appearance on “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!” on Tuesday.

Cohen asked LuPone what she thought of Madonna’s performance in the movie version of “Evita” and LuPone got brutally honest.

“I saw ‘Buenos Aires’ and thought it was a piece of s—. Madonna is a movie killer,” LuPone told Cohen. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She cannot act her way out of a paper bag.”

LuPone earned a Tony award for role as Argentina’s former first lady, Eva Perón, in the Broadway version of “Evita.” Madonna reprised the role in the 1996 film version and received a Golden Globe for her portrayal.

“She should not be in film or on stage,” LuPone continued. “She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she’s not an actress.”