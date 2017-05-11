Lady Bunny brings her one-woman show, ‘Trans-Jester,’ to the Parliament House’s Footlight Theatre

Issue 24.08: Never Again April 28, 2017 An exhibit at the Florida Holocaust Museum takes a look at the persecution of gay men in Nazi Germany, Melissa Minyard play Judy Garland at …

Issue 24.07: Twenty-everything April 6, 2017 Twenty-everything: Equality Floirda celebrates two decades of making change happen for our LGBTQ community, activist group Gays Against Guns comes to Orlando, Metro Wellness celebrates …