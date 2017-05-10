From “Billy Elliot” to Rihanna, “Spider-Man” Tom Holland shows off his moves

Marvel superhero Tom Holland, who plays everyone’s favorite neighborhood wall-crawler in this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, showed off some of his moves during a performance on Lip Sync Battle May 7.

Holland, who competed against his Spider-Man costar Zendaya, opened his performance with Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” before stepping off stage to strip off the fedora and trench coat and returning in a skin-tight outfit to finish up with Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Holland’s Rihanna tribute not only won him the battle but also left Twitter shook.

@fcukspiderman No lies, but i think this tops Channing Tatum’s lip sync performance pic.twitter.com/KDH0KXJZnb — ehh-fron (@ehhlote) May 8, 2017

They shoulda cast Tom Holland in La La Land. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) May 8, 2017

I think it’s cool that Tom Holland made a whole SPIDER-MAN movie just to promote his appearance on LIP SYNC BATTLE — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 8, 2017

While most of Twitter was surprised by Spider-Man’s moves, Holland has been dancing for years getting his start on the stage playing the title character in Billy Elliot: The Musical.

Check out both performances below and catch Holland swinging through New York City in Spider-Man: Homecoming, out July 7.