Police: Bank robbery suspect may have used Pride parade as cover

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – Police say the suspect in weekend bank robbery in Northampton may have used the city’s gay pride parade as cover for the heist.

Police say 37-year-old Jennifer Brumer was arrested April 6 about 15 minutes after a TD Bank branch was robbed of less than $1,000 in cash.

Officers say Brumer was wearing clothes that matched a description of the suspect. Most of the money was recovered.

The annual Northampton Pride Parade was winding down at the time of the robbery and Detective Lt. Alan Borowski says Brumer may have used the parade as an excuse to wear a “masked costume” in public.