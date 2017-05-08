Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black tie the knot

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black exchanged vows at Bovey Castle Hotel in Devon, England on Saturday after a two-year engagement, BBC reports.

Daley, 22, and Black, 42, announced their engagement in the Births, Deaths and Marriages section of London’s The Times in 2015. Daley came out as bisexual in 2013 in a YouTube video that mentioned he was dating a man, who would later be identified as Black.

“Come spring this year, my life changed, massively, when I met someone, and they make me feel so happy, so safe, and everything just feels great. And, well, that someone is a guy,” the Olympic diver said in the video that has received more than 12 million views.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2015, Daley explained how he came to terms with his sexuality once he met the Oscar-winning screenwriter.

“I guess it has always been in the back of my head, but you never really know. I’d never had feelings for a person along those lines. I’d been in relationships with girls where I’d had sexual feelings, but it became so much more intense when I met Lance. I thought, ‘Whoa, this is weird. Why am I having these feelings for somebody?’ It freaked me a little bit initially, but then it was like, ‘OK, this makes sense’. Lots of things started to make sense,” Daley said about his initial feelings for Black.