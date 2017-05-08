Gay American tourist attacked in Bahamas

A gay tourist from Atlanta was attacked on Friday during a Bahamian festival.

Alexus D’Marco, president of Bahamas Transgender Intersex United, said to the Washington Blade in an email that Adrian Brown, who is in the U.S. Navy, “was attacked and beaten with bottles and rocks” during the Bahamas Junkanoo Festival in Nassau, the Bahamian capital.

D’Marco said the altercation began when Brown confronted the two men after they threw water at him.

“They replied because you’re a sissy batty man dancing up,” D’Marco told the Blade. “They began to hit the tourist with bottles and rocks.”

D’Marco said Brown was taken to the hospital.

She told the Blade the police “were nowhere to be found” during the incident. D’Marco said local residents chased one of the men who allegedly attacked Brown and he is now in police custody.

“Thank God good Bahamians were around to run after the boys,” she told the Blade.

“These tourists are our bread and butter,” added D’Marco. “This stuff cannot be going ok at international events we host here in the Bahamas.”

The Blade has reached out to Brown for comment.