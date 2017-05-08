Debra Messing calls out Ivanka Trump at GLAAD Media Awards

Debra Messing reached out to Ivanka Trump as “one Jewish mother to another” during her acceptance speech at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

While being honored for the Excellence in Media Award, Messing sent a message directly to the first daughter, who Messing refers to as “secretary of state.”

“It’s not enough to simply say that women’s issues are important to you,” Messing says. “It’s time to do something. You can change the lives of millions of women and children just by telling your dad stories about real people who are suffering.”

The actress asks Trump to tell her father not to “separate immigrant mothers from their American-born children” or “take health care away from women who need it.” She also asked her to convince her father not to make trans kids like Gavin Grimm “fight in court for their basic human dignity.”

“Ivanka please, please stop blindly defending your father and start defending what you say you believe in. You can’t just write hashtag ‘Women Who Work’ and say you’re advancing feminism,” Messing says. “You need to be a woman who does good work.”

Messing wrapped up her speech with a plug for the reboot of her sitcom saying, “Now more than ever, we have got to get to work, which is why I’m so happy “Will & Grace” is coming back in September. It is time to make American gay again.”

“Will & Grace” released the first poster for the new season with an announcement of the show’s fall return last week.