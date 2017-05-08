Chris Pine lip syncs for his life in ‘Drag Race’ skit on ‘SNL’

Chris Pine lip-synched for his life in a skit on “Saturday Night Live” that featured a group of mechanics that are secret fanboys of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Pine, who plays mechanic Marcus, casually brings up that he had been watching “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the rest of the gang jump in with plenty of “Drag Race” factoids. Eventually, Kenan Thompson’s character says, “Who do we think we’re kidding? Let’s just be honest. We watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and we love it.”

Bobby Moynihan’s character wonders what it would be like to lip-synch for his life before he and Marcus battle it out to “EXXPEN$IVE” by Erika Jayne.

Watch below.