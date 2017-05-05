Neil Patrick Harris wants to leave behind an EGOT legacy

Neil Patrick Harris revealed one of his big dreams is to earn an EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award) in an interview with The Advocate.

When asked what legacy he hopes to leave behind, Harris opened up that he wants the best for his family and for him personally.

“I hope my family gets to do great things in their lives, have countless adventures, affect some sort of positive change, and not have to worry for money. That’s pretty much all I want. Oh, and an EGOT,” Harris, who has two children with husband David Burtka, told The Advocate.

Harris also says that while he’s accomplished a lot as an out actor, hosting the Emmys, Oscars and Tonys and being on PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” shortlist, his goal is to set a good example for his children.

“I’ve really just been scrapping to stay employed and in doing so, trying to keep as many avenues open, as many demographics as possible aware of what I do, and hopefully I can provide some worth,” Harris says. “If that translates into acceptance somehow, that’s golden, but not necessary. There are many other people doing vastly more impactful things than me. I’m just trying to make mostly good choices, and hopefully those choices will make a positive imprint on our children.”