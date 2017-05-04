Tampa Bay’s Overheard: Beckner’s next move and Pride Nights for all

Private Beckner reporting for duty

Many have been curious as to the next move of former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner since he termed out of his seat last year. Hillsborough’s first openly gay commissioner ran unsuccessfully to be the next Clerk of Courts and since then has remained silent on whether he would pursue another run at an elected position or head back into the private sector.

Well, wonder no more. Beckner posted to his Facebook page April 20 that he has not one but two positions he will be filling: Executive Director of Hillsborough County’s Civil Service Agency and a position with human resource advisory and talent acquisition firm HR Trust.

“While I know this announcement will disappoint many of you who expected and encouraged me to return to elected public office, my new roles will enable me to continue to serve and provide transformational leadership to both the public and private sectors of our community,” Beckner wrote.

Congratulations and good luck in your new roles.

What a wonderful night for a Pride Night

The temperature’s rising, the beach bodies are at the ready, there is no better way to spend an evening in the Bay area then outside celebrating your Pride.

Watermark, along with American Stage, Equality Florida and Metro Wellness, headed out to Demen’s Landing April 30 for LGBTQ+ Pride Night in the Park. Hundreds brought blankets, coolers and a special someone to cuddle up to as American Stage put on the Broadway smash Hairspray, starring Tampa Bay’s own Scott & Patti duo of Matthew McGee and Scott Daniel, along with some of the nicest kids in town. They sung their crazy little hearts out under the stars and by the end you couldn’t stop the beat of everyone tapping their feet along. If you missed out, don’t you worry, Hairspray is playing through May 14.

If you’re upset with yourself because you missed out on Pride Night, have no fear. The Tampa Bay Rays announced their next Pride Night at Tropicana Field and you have got plenty of time to get your tickets and swing on in; you know we’ll be there. The Rays host the 11th annual Pride Night June 9 against the Oakland Athletics. A $30 ticket gets you a seat in the lower box plus a TB Rays Pride tumbler. Last year’s Pride Night, which took place five days after the shooting at Pulse, was the team’s largest regular season crowd in a decade.

Get out there and show your Pride!