Orlando’s Overheard: Savoy legal woes and ASH for sale?

Sa-Woes for Savoy

On March 17, a lawsuit was filed against Sister Wives Inc. (the new Savoy) which also named Savoy owners Patrick Razo, Brandon Lllewellyn and Chris Hannay. The complaint for breach of promissory note was filed by George Butler and Randall Lambright, original owners of Savoy for a breach of contract.

In April of 2013, the three had an agreement to purchase Savoy for the sum of $210,700.

According to the complaint, there is an unpaid and owed amount of $73,986.32 plus added late fees to the amount of $2,500 for late payments that weren’t received within the five-day period provided to submit a late payment.

What makes the situation even stickier: In the fall of 2014 Chris Hannay very publicly parted ways with Patrick Razo and Brandon Llewellyn. According to Chris, he was no longer listed as an owner, but initially the contracts were signed as individuals and Sister Wives Inc. which explains why all three were named in the complaint.

Since the new ownership and the parting of Chris Hannay, several changes came to the Ivanhoe watering hole. The liquor store closed, where Mojo Man’s second location moved in. What was the Tattoo Lounge, was later rebranded as the Locker room, now is the Ivanhoe Craft bar which also houses remnants of the liquor store. Savoy added a dance floor and stage, removed the carpeting and made the interior non-smoking; they renamed the outdoor patio after Paradise Patio. But in the recent months, there have been rumors of trouble, especially with the fundraiser held on Jan. 16 raised a lot of eyebrows. The “Savoy under construction” fundraiser was listed as a fundraiser for our (Savoy’s) future.

Savoy had just celebrated their fourth anniversary on April 7. Since the complaint was filed, the party involved had 20 days from March 17 to file a written response.

Take it ASH it is

In a recent Bungalower post, it was noted that FMI’s ASH restaurant space was available for rent.

According to owner Eddie Nickell, the sandwich joint will be moving to a new location soon which will hopefully be bigger. Eddie said he was looking to add a full-liquor lounge and have access to more parking. The space is available for rent for $3900 per month with a leasing term of 48 months.

In a previous Overheard, we wrote how Ashley Nickell (of Hell’s Kitchen fame) was no longer affiliated with ASH, despite the restaurant being named for her. She will be at the Parliament House’s Rainbow Café through the fall before moving to NYC. A few sources in the restaurant field have dished the tea, saying that not only is the space for rent, but FMI was also offering the equipment and furniture. We called ASH to speak to Eddie Nickell for a statement but did not get a response.