Susan Sarandon fuels Twitter feud with Debra Messing

Susan Sarandon compared Debra Messing to President Donald Trump while discussing their Twitter feud on “Watch What Happens Live!” with host Andy Cohen.

Sarandon and Messing have been arguing on Twitter since the presidential election. Sarandon supported Bernie Sanders and tweeted, “Trump prezcy wud b better 4 the country thn Hillary.” The tweet didn’t sit well with Messing, a strong Hillary Clinton supporter. The pair has sparred on social media even past election season.

Cohen asked Sarandon about the feud and the “Feud” actress likened Messing to Trump.

“She’s not very well informed and so sometimes she gets in areas that she really hasn’t thought through, maybe? She’s Trumpian a little bit like that,” Sarandon told Cohen. “So, I don’t have anything against her personally. I just sometimes have to say, ‘But you don’t have the information.’”

Sarandon also claims Messing hasn’t attempted to reach out in person.

“I’m a huge Rangers fan and I’ve been to a couple of games where she’s been there and she never says anything to me in person,” Sarandon says.