Stephen Colbert’s ‘homophobic’ Donald Trump joke sparks #FireColbert campaign

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
May 3, 2017
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert gave his usual roast of President Donald Trump on Monday night but his opening monologue included a joke that some people deemed homophobic.

Colbert skewered Trump in response to the president’s White House interview with CBS reporter John Dickerson on “Face the Nation,” which came to an abrupt end. Trump called the program “Deface the Nation” and “fake news” before leaving the interview.

The talk show host stood by Dickerson joking, “When you insult one member of the CBS family, you insult us all! Bazinga!” said in reference to CBS’s sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

“You’re the presi-dunce. But you’re turning into a real prick-tator,” Colbert addressed Trump. “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c-ck holster.”

The joke led to the hashtag #FireColbert which reached number two as a trending topic.

Others tweeted that the #FireColbert campaign missed the mark.

Watch Colbert’s controversial monologue below.

