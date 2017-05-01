Weinstein Company wins battle for PG-13 rating for ‘3 Generations’

The Weinstein Company has won its battle against the MPAA to change its transgender coming-of-age film “3 Generations” from an R rating to PG-13, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The MPAA originally gave the film an R rating due to profanity and sexual references. The Weinstein Company agreed to edit the film, “mainly for language,” in order for youth to have access to the film.

“‘3 Generations’ is a film that all families should be able to see,’ GLAAD President and Chief Executive Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “The MPAA made the right decision and once again The Weinstein Company dared to tell culture-changing LGBTQ stories that Hollywood too often shies away from.”

The film follows transgender teen Ray (Elle Fanning) who is transitioning from female to male. His single mother (Naomi Watts) attempts to find Ray’s father (Tate Donovan) to give legal consent. Meanwhile, Ray’s lesbian grandmother (Susan Sarandon) struggles to understand Ray’s transgender identity.

“3 Generations” opens in theaters May 12.