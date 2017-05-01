Kentucky judge won’t hear adoption cases if adults are gay

May 1, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky family court judge says he won’t hear any more adoption cases that involve gay adults.

The Courier-Journal reports Judge Mitchell Nance issued an order Thursday saying he believes that “under no circumstance” would “the best interest of the child be promoted by the adoption by a practicing homosexual.”

Nance cited an ethical rule that says judges must disqualify themselves when they have a personal bias or prejudice.

Nance’s order said lawyers representing gay people in adoptions in Barren and Metcalfe counties would have to request a special judge.

He told the Glasgow Daily Times on Friday that he issued the order to avoid a long delay if a case involving gay parents was filed in his court.

Circuit Judge John T. Alexander told the Glasgow newspaper he would hear any adoption cases affected by Nance’s recusal.

