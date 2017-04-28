Issue 24.08: Never Again

An exhibit at the Florida Holocaust Museum takes a look at the persecution of gay men in Nazi Germany, Melissa Minyard play Judy Garland at freeFall Theatre, local news, celebrity interviews, photos, events and much, much more!

Watermark Issue 24.08 // April 20 – May 3, 2017

On the Cover | Page 29

Never Again: We look back at how the free-loving “Gay Berlin” of the 1920s could become the site of the worst genocide in human history.

Legend and Icon | Page 37

St. Petersburg’s freeFall Theatre takes on the final comeback of Hollywood royalty Judy Garland in the play End of the Rainbow.

Funding the 49 | Page 11

Barry Miller of the Closing Agent does his part to make the drum for equality keep beating after the worst time of our lives.

Banned at The Bay | Page 13

Now with a ban in Tampa and a proposed ban in St. Petersburg, the Bay area is saying no to conversion therapy.

LadyFingers | Page 21

With all of the destruction, outrage and giraffe news beating us down, Sabrina takes a few deep breaths and lets us all know how to have fun.

High Fidelity | Page 23

Miguel is back out in the dating scene and, if you happen to be in the same boat, he is showing us just how to swipe right and take names.

