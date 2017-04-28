Harry Styles says gay rights are ‘fundamental’ not ‘politics’

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 28, 2017
Harry Styles revealed he doesn’t see gay rights as politics but just fundamental during an interview with a French talk show.

Styles, 23, was asked for his opinion on Brexit, but the singer refused to answer stating he doesn’t like to talk politics.

The host responded that Styles has spoken “in favor of equality of rights, men, women, gay people, straight people, that’s politics,”

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” Styles says. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone is equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Styles’ debut album “Sign of the Times” will be released in May.

Watch Styles’ response at the 11-minute mark below.

