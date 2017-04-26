World champion olympic pole vaulter Shawn Barber comes out

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION
April 26, 2017
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , , ,

World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber came out as gay in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Gay and proud! Thank you to my parents for being such a great support. I continue to grow as a person and have a great support group. My parents are my greatest support and have helped me through a lot recently. To my friends, you are always my friends and I love you too!” Barber writes.

The 22-year-old already has checked off numerous accomplishments. Barber placed 10th at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and won the 2015 IAAF World Championship in Beijing.

He holds the Canadian national record for indoor and outdoor pole vaulting which he set in 2015. He also holds the NCAA Collegiate Indoor Record for 5.91 meters.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL GAY MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Apolgies. At this time, there are no related posts available for this entry.