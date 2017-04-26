Jonathan Demme, director of ‘Philadelphia,’ dead at 73

Jonathan Demme, the eclectic director best known for such hit films as Philadelphia, The Silence of the Lambs and Married to the Mob, died April 26. He was 73.

Demme won the Best Director Academy Award in 1992 for The Silence of the Lambs, considered by many film historians to be one of the greatest horror-thrillers ever made.

Demme was criticized at the time by LGBT activists who called the film homophobic and transphobic because of the perpetuated gay and trans stereotypes by the films villain.

“My gay friends who loved Silence of the Lambs, said, ‘You can’t imagine what it’s like to be a 12-year-old gay kid, and you go to the movies all the time and whenever you see a gay character, they’re either a ridiculous comic-relief caricature, or a demented killer. It’s very hard growing up gay and being exposed to all these stereotypes.’ That registered with me in a big way,” Demme said in a 2014 interview with The Daily Beast.

On the heels of that criticism, Demme went on to direct 1993’s Philadelphia, Starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. Philadelphia was one of the first major studio films to deal with the AIDS crisis and was praised for its realistic portrayal of what the LGBT community was dealing with during that epidemic.

Demme’s publicist said he died from complications from esophageal cancer.

Many of Demme’s friends and colleagues took to Twitter to express their grief.

Demme is survived by wife Joanne Howard and their three children: Ramona, Brooklyn and Jos.