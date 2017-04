Spooky Empire: Retro returned to the Wyndham Orlando for three days of SPOOK-tacular fun; including unique vendors, original art, guest celebrities and more.

Spooky also offered the most impressive collection of cos-players, tattoo artists, horror film collectibles and lots of entertainment, both indoors and out.

Retro (formerly known as May-hem!) is the smaller of Spooky Empire’s bi-annual horror, sci-fi and fantasy conventions.

Photos by Danny Garcia