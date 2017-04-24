Magic Johnson gives advice for parents with gay kids

Magic Johnson appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week and shared his advice for parents who have gay children.

Johnson’s 24-year-old son EJ, real name Earvin Johnson III, publicly came out in 2013. He starred on the reality show “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” on E!.

“I think it’s all about you not trying to decide what your daughter or son should be, or what you want them to become. It’s all about loving them no matter who they are, what they decide to do. And when my son came out, I was so happy for him, and happy for us as parents. We love him. EJ is amazing,” Johnson, 57, told DeGeneres.

“So you’ve got to support your child, because there are so many people who try to discriminate against them, so they need you to support them. Because if you don’t support them, who is going to support them and love them?” Johnson continued.

When E.J. came out Johnson told TMZ he was completely supportive.

“I love E.J. so much, that’s my main man,” Johnson told TMZ in 2013. “I think he really wanted to be out. But he was torn. He just didn’t know how. He just said, ‘This is my moment. This is my time. I’m happy to share with the world who I am.’ And I said, ‘Go, E.J., go.’ ”