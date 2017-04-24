Caitlyn Jenner’s sequel ’20/20′ interview ratings decline

Caitlyn Jenner’s catch up interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC’s “20/20” didn’t have the same success as her first 2015 interview.

According to Deadline, Jenner’s follow up only raked in 4.2 million viewers and came in at number three for the 10 p.m. timeslot. A rerun of “Blue Bloods” on CBS came in at number one with 6.5 million viewers. A two-hour “Dateline” on NBC was number two with five million viewers. “Dateline” was also more popular with the 18-to-49 demographic than Jenner’s interview.

Jenner’s first “20/20” interview was a ratings hit bringing in 17.1 million viewers in 2015.

The update checked in with Jenner on her life after publicly coming out including her children’s reactions to her Vanity Fair cover, her ESPYs speech and her feelings about same-sex marriage.

Jenner’s memoir “The Secrets of My Life” is out on Tuesday.