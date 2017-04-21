RuPaul, Sarah Paulson, ‘Moonlight’ director, trans teen activist make TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list

(Images from TIME magazine’s 100 list.)

Actress Sarah Paulson, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins, trans teen activist Gavin Grimm and drag superstar RuPaul are among the 100 Most Influential People, according to TIME magazine’s annual list.

The magazine breaks the list down into five categories; Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Grimm appears on the list of Pioneers with the likes of political comedian Samantha Bee, Japanese politician Yuriko Koike and Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson.

Paulson and Jenkins are included under Artists with musician Ed Sheeran, actress Leslie Jones and late night host James Corden.

RuPaul made the list— along with the likes of actress Viola Davis, politician and civil rights leader John Lewis and former FOX News anchor Gretchen Carlson— as an Icon.

President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Senator Elizabeth Warren, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian president Vladimir Putin were among the names to make the list under Leaders.

This is the second year in a row Trump has made the TIME 100. He is joined on the list by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as by advisers Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon.

