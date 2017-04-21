Hillsborough County math teacher alledgedly bans cross necklaces from classroom

The Liberty Counsel filed a complaint against a Riverview High School math teacher April 19.

The letter to Jeff Eakins, Hillsborough schools superintendent, stated that Lora Jane Riedas “has prohibited at least three children from wearing Christian cross necklaces in her classroom, claiming on occasion that they are ‘gang symbols.'”

Throughout the letter, it is mentioned that Riedas promotes LGBTQ political activism in the classroom. The letter also makes mention that Riedas is the supervisor of Riverview High’s Gay Straight Alliance.

In the letter, Liberty Counsel representatives state that “Ms. Riedas is planning to promote GLSEN’s ‘Day of Silence,'” where students are asked to participate in a silent protest and raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ community. GLSEN’s Day of Silence is April 21.

The letter goes on to claim that Riedas has violated both district and state policies. “In banning cross necklaces from three different students in her classroom, Ms. Riedas has intentionally violate[d] or den[ied] a student’s legal rights,” the letter reads.

The Liberty Counsel requested that changes be made in order to prevent further action.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Tanya Arja, a spokeswoman for the school district, said Eakins had received the letter and contacted Riverview High’s principal to begin an investigation.

“However, the principal says she has not received a complaint from any student or parent regarding any claims made in the Liberty Counsel document regarding this teacher,” Arja said to the Times.

